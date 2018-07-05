Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

'Puppet parties' being favoured in country, claims Bilawal

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jul 05, 2018

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaches out to shake hands with supporters during a campaign rally. — Reuters FILE

GHOTKI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday claimed that "puppet parties" were being favoured in the country ahead of the General Election 2018.

The PPP chairman visited Sukkur, Pano Akil and Ghotki areas in interior Sindh, as part of his ongoing election campaign.

In his address with rallies, he said puppet alliances backed Nawaz Sharif and Pervez Musharraf in the past.

"They do the politics of taking the life, while ours revolves around sacrificing one's own life," Bilawal slammed opponents.

Promising to continue the democratic struggle, he said that his party could never make a compromise on democracy.

"We want such a democracy in which human rights are respected," the PPP chairman said.

He said that a puppet alliance was made against the PPP like the past, but the masses welcomed him in every nook and cranny of Sindh province.

Yesterday, the PPP chairman was seen mocking opponents for challenging his party despite having no manifesto. The PPP chairman was addressing a rally in Sindh’s Sakrand area.

"Taliban Khan and the one asking 'Why was I ousted', both have no manifestos. How can they contest against us?" said the PPP chairman.

Bilawal's election rally Thursday reached Khangarh city in Ghotki district on the fourth day of his campaign that began from Karachi on Sunday.

He has since visited Hyderabad, Thatta, Tando Jam, Hatri Bypass, Mithiani, Hala, Nawabshah and Sanghar among other districts.

After completing his tour of Sindh, the 29-year-old is expected to head to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Corruption remains Pakistan’s biggest problem: Imran

Corruption remains Pakistan’s biggest problem: Imran

Updated 5 minutes ago
Will not let anyone misappropriate dam funds: CJP

Will not let anyone misappropriate dam funds: CJP

 Updated an hour ago
PTI's Fawad Chaudhry 'certain of just decision' in Avenfield case

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry 'certain of just decision' in Avenfield case

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Maryam Nawaz tells PML-N's 'lions' not to fret over verdict

Maryam Nawaz tells PML-N's 'lions' not to fret over verdict

 Updated 2 hours ago
Eleven dead, scores injured in Nawabshah road accident

Eleven dead, scores injured in Nawabshah road accident

 Updated 3 hours ago
Memorable quotes surrounding the corruption trial against Sharifs

Memorable quotes surrounding the corruption trial against Sharifs

Updated 4 hours ago
IHC orders to remove Zulfi Bukhari’s name from blacklist

IHC orders to remove Zulfi Bukhari’s name from blacklist

Updated 4 hours ago
Accountability court approves 14-day physical remand of Fawad Hasan Fawad

Accountability court approves 14-day physical remand of Fawad Hasan Fawad

Updated 3 hours ago
Bodies of three men mysteriously killed in S Africa reach Pakistan

Bodies of three men mysteriously killed in S Africa reach Pakistan

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM