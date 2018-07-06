Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz Sharif is returning, which is why attempts being made to stop him: Maryam

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 06, 2018

Maryam Nawaz pictured outside the Avenfield apartments in London prior to the accountability court verdict. Photo: Geo News 

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam tweeted following the verdict in the Avenfield reference, stating that her father Nawaz Sharif was returning and attempts were being made to stop him.

“Today was the last attempt and God willing it will be unsuccessful like before.”

On Friday, an accountability court in Islamabad sentenced the former prime minister to 11 years in prison and an 8 million pound fine in the Avenfield reference. Maryam received an 8-year sentence with a 2-million-pound fine, while her husband Captain (retd) Safdar was sentenced to one year.

Maryam in her tweets stressed that the resolve to fight against injustice had increased following the verdict. “You [Nawaz] chose Pakistan over your personal life. The nation is with you and victory will be yours,” Maryam tweeted.

Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 11 years, Maryam 8 in Avenfield reference

Former PM, daughter also fined £8 million and £2 million respectively; Safdar gets jail term of one year

Prior to the verdict in a series of tweets, Maryam Nawaz had advised party supporters against fretting over the court's decision.

Maryam took to Twitter to state that "forces" have never been successful in breaking Nawaz Sharif's resolve in the face of adversity.

"PML-N's lions, remember this! Do not get unsettled no matter what the verdict is," she wrote. "All of this is not new for your Nawaz Sharif, he has faced exile, disqualification, and life imprisonment [sentence] in the past."

She further said that it was positive that there is one political leader who is steadfast in his resolve to protect the sanctity of the vote.

"It is positive that there is a leader who, for you, for this country, and for your vote's sanctity is steadfast in his resolve and is ready to make any sacrifice for the same," Maryam said.

The deposed prime minister's daughter further said that Nawaz had chosen his path despite knowing it was not easy to tread on it.

"He [Nawaz] chose this path despite being aware that it was not easy and a price for it had to be paid," she said, adding that the PML-N supremo paid a 'heavy price' for his decision.

"The [real] decision will be made on July 25," Maryam said in a reference to the upcoming General Election 2018. "We are facing the snakes hiding in the democratic system."

She further said that the 'snakes' had not let go of any opportunity to violate the sanctity of the voting system.

"Remember the faces of the conspirators and pawns on July 25," she said, adding it was 'now or never.'

"God willing, victory awaits you," she concluded.

