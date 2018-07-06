Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry 'certain of just decision' in Avenfield case

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday he was confident that a just decision will be made in the Avenfield properties corruption reference against the Sharif family. 

An accountability court will announce the verdict shortly, which was reserved earlier on July 3. 

A plea by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam to delay the verdict in the for seven days was dismissed by the accountability court earlier today.

Avenfield reference verdict against Nawaz Sharif, family to be delivered at 3pm now

Former PM Nawaz Sharif had pleaded to postpone announcing decision for a week so he could hear it in the courtroom

In a statement to the media ahead of the verdict, Chaudhry said his party's interest was to see Nawaz punished and to bring back to Pakistan the funds channeled abroad by the accused. 

"The Sharif family got a chance to defend itself," said the PTI leader. 

"I am confident that the verdict on the case will be just." 

"It will be important to see how Rs30 billion will be brought back to Pakistan," the PTI spokesperson said, referring to the alleged money laundering undertaken by the Sharif family. 

Furthermore, Chaudhry said that the court's verdict on the case will have a positive impact on local politics.   

"The accountability process of powerful people in Pakistan has begun," he stated further.  

The trial

After the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz in the Panama Papers case on July 28, 2017, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in light of the verdict, filed three corruption references against the Sharif family in the accountability court.

The trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017, under the supervision of Supreme Court Justice Ijazul Ahsan, who was appointed a monitoring judge in the Panama case verdict.

Nawaz, Maryam entering the court premises earlier this year. Photo: File

During the course of the trial, spread over 107 hearings, a total of 18 prosecution witnesses recorded their statements, including the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) head, Federal Investigation Agency's Wajid Zia.

It was the Zia-led JIT's report which the Supreme Court used last year as a basis for Nawaz's disqualification and further investigation of the Sharif family's assets.

After his statement was recorded, the defence counsels cross-examined Zia for around two weeks.

The prosecution also recorded statements of two witnesses through video-link from London — private solicitor Akhtar Raja and forensic expert Robert Radley — whose expertise was utilised by the JIT during its probe.

Nawaz and Maryam outside the court premises this year. Photo: File

Nawaz and the other accused were asked 127 questions during their cross-examination, while no witnesses appeared in their defence.

Nawaz and Maryam attended 78 hearings, skipping a few proceedings as they visited London in between to spend time with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Safdar, however, attended nearly all the proceedings.

The apex court had directed the trial court to conclude the cases in six months. However, the court has only concluded proceedings of the Avenfield reference despite two deadline extensions — the latest one being July 10.

The other two corruption references — Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment and offshore companies including Flagship Investment Limited — have yet to conclude. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nation wants Nawaz to be imprisoned, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Nation wants Nawaz to be imprisoned, claims Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated one minute ago
Russian diplomat’s vehicle injures family in Islamabad road accident

Russian diplomat’s vehicle injures family in Islamabad road accident

Updated 15 minutes ago
Endeavouring to fulfill Benazir’s promises, save Pakistan: Bilawal

Endeavouring to fulfill Benazir’s promises, save Pakistan: Bilawal

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Maryam to be arrested upon return to Pakistan: NAB sources

Nawaz, Maryam to be arrested upon return to Pakistan: NAB sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Griezmann inspires France past punchless Uruguay

Griezmann inspires France past punchless Uruguay

 Updated 3 hours ago
Detailed judgement of Avenfield reference case

Detailed judgement of Avenfield reference case

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam vow to return after Kulsoom regains consciousness

Nawaz, Maryam vow to return after Kulsoom regains consciousness

 Updated 4 hours ago
NSC reiterates commitment to fight terror financing

NSC reiterates commitment to fight terror financing

 Updated 7 hours ago
Politicians react to Avenfield verdict against Nawaz, family

Politicians react to Avenfield verdict against Nawaz, family

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM