Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Shehbaz terms Avenfield verdict a 'dark chapter in history'

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 06, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has termed an accountability court decision to send his brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to jail as unjust and "a dark chapter in history".

The former Punjab chief minister was speaking to reporters in Lahore on Friday shortly after accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir announced the verdict handing Nawaz Sharif a 11-year prison term and an £8 million fine in the Avenfield properties reference. The court also gave Sharif's daughter Maryam an eight-year prison sentence and a £2 million fine, rendering her disqualified to contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan.

"The Pakistani nation and the PML-N reject this decision. This is a dark chapter in the history of this country. There was no solid legal evidence in the entire case. This was an unfair decision," said Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that voters will make their decision on July 25th. “We will adopt all legal options available for justice," he said.

Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 11 years, Maryam 8 in Avenfield reference

Former PM, daughter also fined £8 million and £2 million respectively; Safdar gets jail term of one year

He recounted incidents when NAB dismissed a case against another political figure on the grounds that original documents were not available. He accentuated that in Nawaz Sharif's case, however, the decision has been announced against him even though "there was not even a single document of evidence proving Nawaz Sharif's ownership, or without even his name being in Panama [papers]."

He lamented that his brother's wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was extremely ill but there was absolutely no regard given even to her. He added that the public's court and God's court were bigger and he, along with PML-N, would be taking their case to those courts.

More From Pakistan:

Nation wants Nawaz to be imprisoned, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Nation wants Nawaz to be imprisoned, claims Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 6 minutes ago
Russian diplomat’s vehicle injures family in Islamabad road accident

Russian diplomat’s vehicle injures family in Islamabad road accident

Updated 20 minutes ago
Endeavouring to fulfill Benazir’s promises, save Pakistan: Bilawal

Endeavouring to fulfill Benazir’s promises, save Pakistan: Bilawal

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Maryam to be arrested upon return to Pakistan: NAB sources

Nawaz, Maryam to be arrested upon return to Pakistan: NAB sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Griezmann inspires France past punchless Uruguay

Griezmann inspires France past punchless Uruguay

 Updated 3 hours ago
Detailed judgement of Avenfield reference case

Detailed judgement of Avenfield reference case

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam vow to return after Kulsoom regains consciousness

Nawaz, Maryam vow to return after Kulsoom regains consciousness

 Updated 4 hours ago
NSC reiterates commitment to fight terror financing

NSC reiterates commitment to fight terror financing

 Updated 7 hours ago
Politicians react to Avenfield verdict against Nawaz, family

Politicians react to Avenfield verdict against Nawaz, family

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM