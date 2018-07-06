Politicians react to Avenfield verdict against Nawaz, family

Accountability Court-I sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine in the Avenfield properties reference on Friday while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine.



Here's how different politicians reacted to the verdict against Sharif family:

‘Political bigwig sentenced for first time’

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed remarked that a political bigwig has been sentenced for the first time in Pakistan’s history.

“There is no doubt that Maryam Nawaz forged signature in the Panama Papers case. The documents were forged,” he claimed.

Rasheed remarked that Nawaz Sharif wants the people to come out on the roads. "They expect those people to come out to whom they didn't even provide basic facilities," he said.

However, he added that all the guilty persons haven’t been punished, adding “the story of Model Town cruelty is still left.”

'Nawaz being jailed for laundering money'

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member Jahangir Tareen shared on social media that Nawaz Sharif had fabricated a narrative that he was ousted for holding iqama (work permit), adding that the former premier has been sentenced for being a 'thief and money launderer'.

He wrote: "NS's fabricated narrative that he got ousted only for holding an Iqama, has been torn to shreds after NAB Court's historic verdict. 'Mujhe Kyun Nikala Sharif' finally gets the answer that he has been jailed for being a Chor & a Money Launderer. Great victory for Pakistan."



‘PML-N rejects Avenfield verdict’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif remarked on social media that the party rejects the verdict of the accountability court, adding that the history will remember verdict in black words.

“The decision is flawed, politically motivated and has glaring loopholes,” he stated, adding that PML-N- will utilise all legal and constitutional remedies against the decision.

While referring to upcoming general elections, he said that the court of people will give its verdict on July 25.

‘Verdict will benefit Nawaz’

Moreover, former opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah rejected the verdict, adding that the timing of the verdict is wrong.

“Announcing the verdict so close to the elections can have multiple meanings,” he said. According to the Pakistan Peoples Party leader the verdict should have been announced three months before.

“Nawaz will benefit from this verdict,” he said.

‘Polls shouldn’t be delayed due to verdict’

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq expressed concern regarding that delay in polls due to the verdict.

“The verdict against Nawaz should not influence the forthcoming elections,” he said, stressing that the polls should not be rescheduled following the verdict.

While speaking to media, he reiterated his demand to hold all the 436 people listed in the Panama Papers accountable. “Nation wants across the board accountability,” he added.

'You cannot steal from people of Pakistan'

PTI leader Dr Arif Alvi said that the verdict has served as a warning to all those who "looted and plundered" to not engage in corrupt practices.

He wrote: "Justice has been served to the people of Pakistan. A warning to all those who looted and plundered and to those who are in politics to stay away from corruption in the future. You cannot steal from the people of Pakistan and go free. Other too must be caught."

'Thieves should worry about their fates'

PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry remarked that the implementation on convictions in Pakistan has started.

"There are some days left till Imran Khan becomes the PM," he said adding that thieves should worry about their fates once Imran becomes the premier.

