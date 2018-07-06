Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Endeavouring to fulfill Benazir’s promises, save Pakistan: Bilawal

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 06, 2018

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked on Friday that he is endeavouring to fulfill promises of his deceased mother Benazir Bhutto and save Pakistan.

While addressing a party rally in Rahim Yar Khan, he said that a vacuum was created after the death of his mother, which was filled by his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Taking jibe at his political opponents, he claimed that PPP believes in serving the nation rather than constructing metro projects. He also questioned if the throne of Raiwind (indirect reference to Sharif family) did anything to solve the problems of people in South Punjab.

Moreover, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government failed to build a single hospital or university for its people.

“Poverty is the biggest challenge facing Pakistan right now,” he said, adding PPP will work towards getting all the farmers registered. “We will issue Benazir Kisan cards to all the farmers, which will allow them to attain interest-free loans and subsidies.”

He further remarked that PPP’s manifesto is ‘people-friendly’, sharing that he wants to come to power to eliminate the menace of terrorism. “I want to come to power for people.” 

More From Election :

NAB team leaves for KP to arrest Safdar Awan: sources

NAB team leaves for KP to arrest Safdar Awan: sources

 Updated an hour ago
ECP issues code of conduct for security personnel deployed for poll duties

ECP issues code of conduct for security personnel deployed for poll duties

Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N picks replacement election candidates for Maryam Nawaz

PML-N picks replacement election candidates for Maryam Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
ECP halts printing of ballot papers from Maryam, Safdar's constituencies: sources

ECP halts printing of ballot papers from Maryam, Safdar's constituencies: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Efforts being made to keep Karachi residents from voting, alleges Sattar

Efforts being made to keep Karachi residents from voting, alleges Sattar

 Updated 7 hours ago
ECP reveals 59 parties not fielding any women candidates

ECP reveals 59 parties not fielding any women candidates

 Updated 12 hours ago
Endeavouring to fulfill Benazir’s promises, save Pakistan: Bilawal

Endeavouring to fulfill Benazir’s promises, save Pakistan: Bilawal

 Updated 20 hours ago
PML-N attracting female, PTI more youth voters

PML-N attracting female, PTI more youth voters

Updated yesterday
'Engineered elections' never resolved issues, notes Rabbani

'Engineered elections' never resolved issues, notes Rabbani

 Updated 2 days ago
'Puppet parties' being favoured in country, claims Bilawal

'Puppet parties' being favoured in country, claims Bilawal

 Updated 2 days ago
Shehbaz Sharif unveils PML-N manifesto for General Election 2018

Shehbaz Sharif unveils PML-N manifesto for General Election 2018

 Updated 2 days ago
PML-N's Zafar Ali Shah joins PTI

PML-N's Zafar Ali Shah joins PTI

 Updated 2 days ago
SC allows PTI Balochistan president Yar Muhammad Rind to contest election

SC allows PTI Balochistan president Yar Muhammad Rind to contest election

 Updated 2 days ago
General Election 2018: The challengers in Karachi

General Election 2018: The challengers in Karachi

 Updated 2 days ago
Will contest elections and leave decision to public, says Abbasi

Will contest elections and leave decision to public, says Abbasi

Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM