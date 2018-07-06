Endeavouring to fulfill Benazir’s promises, save Pakistan: Bilawal

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked on Friday that he is endeavouring to fulfill promises of his deceased mother Benazir Bhutto and save Pakistan.



While addressing a party rally in Rahim Yar Khan, he said that a vacuum was created after the death of his mother, which was filled by his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Taking jibe at his political opponents, he claimed that PPP believes in serving the nation rather than constructing metro projects. He also questioned if the throne of Raiwind (indirect reference to Sharif family) did anything to solve the problems of people in South Punjab.

Moreover, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government failed to build a single hospital or university for its people.

“Poverty is the biggest challenge facing Pakistan right now,” he said, adding PPP will work towards getting all the farmers registered. “We will issue Benazir Kisan cards to all the farmers, which will allow them to attain interest-free loans and subsidies.”

He further remarked that PPP’s manifesto is ‘people-friendly’, sharing that he wants to come to power to eliminate the menace of terrorism. “I want to come to power for people.”