Saturday Jul 07 2018
ECP issues code of conduct for security personnel deployed for poll duties

Saturday Jul 07, 2018

ECP has issued the code of conduct for security personnel deployed for election duties and to be deployed for security on polling day (July 25, 2018) inside and outside the polling stations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the code of conduct for security personnel deployed for election duties and to be deployed for security on polling day (July 25, 2018) inside and outside the polling stations. 

The security personnel belonging to law enforcement agencies deployed for election duties shall perform their duties in accordance with the law and within the confines of mandate assigned to armed forces to assist the ECP in conduct of free, fair and transparent elections, the code of conduct states. 

The complete code of conduct and guidelines can be read below:




