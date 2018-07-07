Former MQM leader Saleem Shehzad admitted to London hospital

Shehzad has been suffering from liver and kidney cancer since 2015, his family confirms. — Geo News FILE

LONDON: Former leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Saleem Shehzad, who is suffering from cancer, has been admitted to a London hospital after his condition deteriorated two days ago.



Shehzad has been suffering from liver and kidney cancer since 2015, his family confirmed to Geo News.

His condition deteriorated two days ago after which he was taken to a West London hospital, where he remains under treatment.

Shehzad's family further said that doctors are not sure if he would be able to survive, appealing to the masses for prayers for his recovery.

Doctors say next 36 hours are critical for Shehzad, according to sources.