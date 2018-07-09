Second Brexit officer steps down hours after top boss' exit

Steve Baker, a Minister at the Department for Exiting the European Union, leaves Downing Street, in central London, Britain, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

LONDON: A minister in the British government’s Brexit department has resigned, a government source said on Monday, hours after the UK leadership's top boss for leaving the EU also stepped down.

Steve Baker, a minister in the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU), resigned, as per a person in the May-led government familiar with the matter.



Earlier, David Davis, the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union and Baker’s boss, had also quit, saying the UK government’s policies were undermining his negotiating position in Brussels and would not return control over laws to the British parliament.