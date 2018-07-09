Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jul 09 2018
By
REUTERS

Second Brexit officer steps down hours after top boss' exit

By
REUTERS

Monday Jul 09, 2018

Steve Baker, a Minister at the Department for Exiting the European Union, leaves Downing Street, in central London, Britain, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files
 

LONDON: A minister in the British government’s Brexit department has resigned, a government source said on Monday, hours after the UK leadership's top boss for leaving the EU also stepped down.

Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to May

Davis now exchanging letters with Downing Street, a source said

Steve Baker, a minister in the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU), resigned, as per a person in the May-led government familiar with the matter.

Earlier, David Davis, the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union and Baker’s boss, had also quit, saying the UK government’s policies were undermining his negotiating position in Brussels and would not return control over laws to the British parliament.

Comments

More From World:

After Pyongyang put-down, Pompeo stands by 'difficult' denuclearisation talks

After Pyongyang put-down, Pompeo stands by 'difficult' denuclearisation talks

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Japan races to find survivors of floods that killed nearly 100

Japan races to find survivors of floods that killed nearly 100

 Updated 2 hours ago
Treacherous Thai cave rescue bid enters day two

Treacherous Thai cave rescue bid enters day two

 Updated 3 hours ago
Turkey train disaster leaves 24 dead, hundreds hurt

Turkey train disaster leaves 24 dead, hundreds hurt

 Updated 4 hours ago
Perilous, dark labyrinth for Thai schoolboys on journey back to light

Perilous, dark labyrinth for Thai schoolboys on journey back to light

 Updated 5 hours ago
Syrian state media says air defences hit Israeli plane, thwart missile strike

Syrian state media says air defences hit Israeli plane, thwart missile strike

 Updated 5 hours ago
Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to May

Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to May

 Updated 7 hours ago
British woman dies after Novichok poisoning

British woman dies after Novichok poisoning

 Updated 8 hours ago
Storm Chris set to become hurricane Monday, Beryl threatens Puerto Rico

Storm Chris set to become hurricane Monday, Beryl threatens Puerto Rico

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM