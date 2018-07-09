Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Monday Jul 09 2018
By
REUTERS

Lithuanian couple win world wife-carrying championship title in Finland

By
REUTERS

Monday Jul 09, 2018

Vytautas Kirkliauskas of Lithuania carried his wife Neringa Kirkliauskiene as they competed during the Wife Carrying World Championships 2018 in Sonkajarvi, Finland, July 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters 
 

SONKAJARVI: Fifty-three men slung their wives or partners over their shoulders and hurtled off on an hour-long race in the small Finnish town of Sonkajarvi on Saturday, as thousands of fans cheered from the stands.

The World Wife-Carrying Championship, now in its 23rd year, draws thousands of visitors to the town of 4,200 and has gained followers across the world.

There are official qualifying competitions in countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden and Estonia. On Saturday, 53 couples from 13 countries joined the competition, organizers said.

The idea of wife-carrying as a sport was inspired by the 19th-century legend of Ronkainen the Robber, who tested aspiring members of his gang by forcing them to carry sacks of grain or live pigs over a similar course.

The championship is also said to stem from an even earlier practice of wife-stealing - leading many present-day contestants to compete with someone else’s wife.

On Saturday, Lithuanian parents of two Vytautas Kirkliauskas and Neringa Kirkliauskiene won the race which involved running, wading through a slippery pool and getting through an obstacle course. The two defeated six times world champion Taisto Miettinen, a Finn.

“It’s my wife,” Kirkliauskas shouted happily after the race, “She’s the best.”

The couple first competed in Sonkajarvi in 2005.

Finland, which straddles the Arctic Circle and goes through long, dark winters, is no stranger to strange sports. It has also given the world the world boot throwing, air guitar and mobile phone throwing competitions, to name just a few.

“I think because we have only three months of light we need to come up with nice stuff to do during the summertime, and we want to show everyone we have a great sense of humour,” said Sanna-Mari Nuutinen, a volunteer at Saturday’s event.

Comments

More From Amazing:

In a first, world's largest passenger aircraft lands at new Islamabad airport

In a first, world's largest passenger aircraft lands at new Islamabad airport

 Updated 24 hours ago
London Mayor approves giant 'Trump Baby' citing people's 'right to peaceful protest'

London Mayor approves giant 'Trump Baby' citing people's 'right to peaceful protest'

 Updated 3 days ago
Were you aware of this amazing fact about FIFA World Cup quarterfinals?

Were you aware of this amazing fact about FIFA World Cup quarterfinals?

 Updated 3 days ago
Indian Railways live streams from kitchens after food scares

Indian Railways live streams from kitchens after food scares

 Updated 4 days ago
Russian couple divorces over Ronaldo-Messi debate

Russian couple divorces over Ronaldo-Messi debate

Updated 4 days ago
Bolivia to build museum at bottom of 'sacred lake'

Bolivia to build museum at bottom of 'sacred lake'

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM