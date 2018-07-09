Can't connect right now! retry
Every conspiracy against Nawaz has failed: Maryam

Monday Jul 09, 2018

Nawaz and Maryam are still in London and are expected to return to the country on Friday/ file photo

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that every conspiracy against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has failed.

The former first daughter was speaking to media in London, where she said the public raised its voice against the injustices being meted out to the former prime minister.

“Voice raised against injustice cannot be muffled,” said Maryam Nawaz.

“May be there remains something missing in Imran Khan’s upbringing,” said Maryam, while commenting on her father’s political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman.

Nawaz and Maryam are still in London and are expected to return to the country on Friday.

On July 6, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference, while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million).

The sentences will run concurrently, which means Nawaz will serve 10 years in prison, while Maryam seven. Additionally, Nawaz's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar has been given a one-year sentence without any fine. 

