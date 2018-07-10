Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 10 2018
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Two PTI workers, PML-N UK leader arrested after clashes outside Nawaz's Avenfield residence

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Tuesday Jul 10, 2018

LONDON: Supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clashed with each other outside former premier Nawaz Sharif’s Avenfield House apartment in London late Monday.

A few PTI supporters gathered outside Nawaz’s apartment and chanted slogans against him.

In turn, PML-N supporters started chanting against Imran Khan and his party.

This led to a brawl between supporters of the two parties and resulted in the arrests of two PTI workers and senior leader of PML-N in UK Nasir Butt.

A day earlier, an angry mob attempted to attack the Avenfield properties of the Sharif family.

The protesters attempted to break down the doors to the apartment of Nawaz and his son, Hussain Nawaz and one protester even threw a shopping cart at Aijaz Gul, a member of PML-N's UK chapter.

Protesters try to break into Sharifs' Avenfield flats in London

UK police said they have reports of protesters possessing weapons and that an investigation was currently underway

Britain's Metropolitan Police had to disperse the protesters.

The British chapter of PTI had condemned the incident and said there was no truth in the accusation that the party's workers were behind the incident.

"We are not associated in any way with the attack on Hussain Nawaz's residence or the related protest," PTI UK spokesperson stated, adding that the party demands action be taken against the suspects.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP suspends all local bodies' heads till July 25

ECP suspends all local bodies' heads till July 25

 Updated 13 minutes ago
Lahore minor succumbs to wounds after brutal beating by seminary teacher

Lahore minor succumbs to wounds after brutal beating by seminary teacher

 Updated an hour ago
Battle lines drawn in Sukkur Division

Battle lines drawn in Sukkur Division

 Updated 2 hours ago
NRO was made to end political victimisation, Musharraf tells SC

NRO was made to end political victimisation, Musharraf tells SC

 Updated 3 hours ago
IHC declares construction in Bani Gala, Sector E-11 illegal

IHC declares construction in Bani Gala, Sector E-11 illegal

Updated 3 hours ago
Faisalabad: Can the PML-N hold on to its citadel?’

Faisalabad: Can the PML-N hold on to its citadel?’

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM