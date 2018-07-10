Two PTI workers, PML-N UK leader arrested after clashes outside Nawaz's Avenfield residence

LONDON: Supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clashed with each other outside former premier Nawaz Sharif’s Avenfield House apartment in London late Monday.



A few PTI supporters gathered outside Nawaz’s apartment and chanted slogans against him.

In turn, PML-N supporters started chanting against Imran Khan and his party.

This led to a brawl between supporters of the two parties and resulted in the arrests of two PTI workers and senior leader of PML-N in UK Nasir Butt.

A day earlier, an angry mob attempted to attack the Avenfield properties of the Sharif family.

The protesters attempted to break down the doors to the apartment of Nawaz and his son, Hussain Nawaz and one protester even threw a shopping cart at Aijaz Gul, a member of PML-N's UK chapter.

Britain's Metropolitan Police had to disperse the protesters.

The British chapter of PTI had condemned the incident and said there was no truth in the accusation that the party's workers were behind the incident.

"We are not associated in any way with the attack on Hussain Nawaz's residence or the related protest," PTI UK spokesperson stated, adding that the party demands action be taken against the suspects.