Sale of election-related merchandise is on the rise across the country

On July 25, Pakistanis will head to the polls to elect a new government. With two weeks remaining, election fever has taken over Pakistan.

Vendors displaying flags of different political parties in connection with upcoming General Elections 2018. Photo: APP

People purchasing different political parties flags and badges and others items from roadside stalls in Karachi. Photo: APP

Flags of political parties displayed at City Railway Colony ahead of General Election 2018. Photo: Online

Workers preparing election banners for candidates contesting in upcoming General Election 2018 at their workplace in Lahore. Photo: APP

A designer preparing election banners of different political parties for upcoming General Election 2018 in Lahore. Photo: APP

A salesman is hanging different political parties shirts to attract his customers for the upcoming general elections at Bhatti Gate in Lahore. Photo: Online

Workers at a printing press in Peshawar busy in printing posters of candidates of political parties in the preparation of upcoming general election 2018. Photo: APP

A man is buying party cap to show his support toward his party at Qissa khawani bazar in Peshawar. Photo: Online

Shopkeepers displaying flags, badges and other related stuff of political parties to attract the customers at Jahangirpura in Peshawar. Photo: Online

A vendor in Quetta displaying flags of different political parties at Prince Road in connection with upcoming General Election. Photo: APP

A vendor in Quetta is busy in preparing panaflex for a candidate of the general election. Photo: INP