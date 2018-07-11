Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP postpones polls in PK-78 after Haroon Bilour’s death in suicide attack

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed polls in PK-78 (Peshawar-XIII) constituency on Wednesday after a suicide blast claimed the life of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Barrister Haroon Bilour and 19 others.

The polls were postponed due to the death Bilour, who was the candidate for PK-78, the electoral body said, adding that the new schedule for the said constituency will be announced later.

Other candidates contesting election from this constituency are Muhammad Irfan (Independent), Mahad Tariq (TLP) and Niaz Muhammad Momand (Independent).

Justice (retired) Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan, the chief election commissioner (CEC), condemned the terrorist attack, terming it a "weakness of security institutions".

The attack was a conspiracy against the transparent elections, the CEC said, noting that the provincial governments were ordered to provide fool-proof security to all candidates.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has also announced a three-day mourning in light of the attack, with lawyers beginning the boycott of court proceedings today.

More From Election :

Won’t let Nawaz be turned into a hero: Imran Khan

Won’t let Nawaz be turned into a hero: Imran Khan

 Updated 5 minutes ago
Facebook sends letter to ECP; to initiate crackdown against fake accounts

Facebook sends letter to ECP; to initiate crackdown against fake accounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif terms arrest of PML-N workers pre-poll rigging

Shehbaz Sharif terms arrest of PML-N workers pre-poll rigging

 Updated 4 hours ago
‘Meddling’ has made election controversial: Raza Rabbani

‘Meddling’ has made election controversial: Raza Rabbani

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers challenged in SC

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers challenged in SC

 Updated 5 hours ago
Women vow to defy 1947 ban on their vote in village near Multan

Women vow to defy 1947 ban on their vote in village near Multan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Will NA-115 Jhang constituents finally have their demands met?

Will NA-115 Jhang constituents finally have their demands met?

 Updated 6 hours ago
Sheikh Rasheed convinces voter by making roti

Sheikh Rasheed convinces voter by making roti

Updated 7 hours ago
NA-81 in Gujranwala is a mess, literally

NA-81 in Gujranwala is a mess, literally

 Updated 7 hours ago
In Balochistan, a lacklustre election season

In Balochistan, a lacklustre election season

 Updated 10 hours ago
PPP aware of rigging, candidates' intimidation reports: party's election cell

PPP aware of rigging, candidates' intimidation reports: party's election cell

 Updated 14 hours ago
Fresh survey predicts hung parliament

Fresh survey predicts hung parliament

 Updated 23 hours ago
State's responsibility to provide basic rights to the underprivileged: Imran

State's responsibility to provide basic rights to the underprivileged: Imran

 Updated yesterday
Nawaz appeared before courts whenever summoned, says Shehbaz

Nawaz appeared before courts whenever summoned, says Shehbaz

 Updated yesterday
PPP suspends rally in Peshawar in solidarity with ANP, Bilour family

PPP suspends rally in Peshawar in solidarity with ANP, Bilour family

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM