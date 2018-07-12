Can't connect right now! retry
Nawaz returns to Pakistan: Here’s Lahore traffic plan to save you from jams

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and daughter, Maryam, have said to return to Lahore on Friday from London, after the two were sentenced by a court in the Avenfield case.

The Punjab government has taken various measures to avert any untoward incident, which includes blocking of various main intersections.

Follow this traffic plan to navigate your way through the expected traffic jams.

Nawaz says returning to Pakistan 'whether I'm taken to prison or gallows'

'I am returning to fulfill the promise of giving respect to vote', the former premier said

Traffic coming from Islamabad will enter Lahore via motorway through Thokar Niaz Baig, Qizilbash Chowk and Shaukat Khanum Chowk.

Traffic from GT Road will enter the city via Kala Shah Kaku through Thokar Niaz.

Traffic from Kala Khatai Road will enter via Shahdara Chowk, Begum Kot, and Faizpur Interchange through motorway

Traffic from Multan Road enter via Bund Road and Mohlanwal Road

To exit Lahore, use Moulana Shaukat Ali Road, Main Boulevard Johar Town, Shaukat Khanum, Qizilbash Chowk, Motorway Interchange or Multan Road,

For people who have flights to catch: reach at least six hours prior to the departure time at designated areas in Lahore. They will be transported to the airport via a shuttle service.

The shuttle service will be provided from Bhatta Chowk, Chungi Dogaij, Gajjumata, Mehfooz Park and Niazi Shaheed Park.

