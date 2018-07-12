Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jul 12 2018
By
REUTERS

Apple launches faster processors on MacBook Pro

By
REUTERS

Thursday Jul 12, 2018

The iPhone maker said the 8th-generation Intel processors will make the 15-inch model up to 70 percent faster and the 13-inch model up to two times faster-Photo: File

Apple Inc unveiled new features on the MacBook Pro on Thursday, including faster core processors, larger memory and better security to 13-inch and 15-inch models with touch bar.

The iPhone maker said the 8th-generation Intel processors will make the 15-inch model up to 70 percent faster and the 13-inch model up to two times faster.

The new MacBook Pro includes support for up to 32GB of memory, an improved keyboard for quieter typing and will also be able to compile code faster.

The company said that the Apple T2 chip, first introduced in the iMac Pro, will provide better system security and also bring voice assistant “Hey Siri” to the Mac for the first time.

In April, the 13-inch MacBook Pros without touch bars had come under scrutiny, with some users reporting battery-related issues. Apple had said it was not a safety issue and had offered worldwide free replacement for such batteries.

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Top Twitter users lose 2 percent of followers on average as policy changes

Top Twitter users lose 2 percent of followers on average as policy changes

 Updated 15 minutes ago
Facebook sends letter to ECP; to initiate crackdown against fake accounts

Facebook sends letter to ECP; to initiate crackdown against fake accounts

 Updated 15 hours ago
German court to rule on parents’ access to dead daughter’s Facebook

German court to rule on parents’ access to dead daughter’s Facebook

 Updated 22 hours ago
Facebook facing small but symbolic UK fine over data protection breaches

Facebook facing small but symbolic UK fine over data protection breaches

 Updated 2 days ago
Departing Apple engineer stole autonomous car tech: FBI

Departing Apple engineer stole autonomous car tech: FBI

 Updated 2 days ago
Indian start-up wants to make attacks on women a 'concern of the past'

Indian start-up wants to make attacks on women a 'concern of the past'

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook faces Australia data breach compensation claim

Facebook faces Australia data breach compensation claim

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook takes steps to protect Pakistan elections from abuse

Facebook takes steps to protect Pakistan elections from abuse

 Updated 3 days ago
WhatsApp launches Indian media blitz to dispel fake news woes

WhatsApp launches Indian media blitz to dispel fake news woes

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM