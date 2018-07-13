Nawaz's arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the arrest of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wasn't enough, demanding that the looted money be brought back to the country.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, who is expected to arrive in Pakistan later today along with his daughter Maryam, was sentenced to imprisonment and hefty fines in the Avenfield Properties corruption reference.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that PML-N was asking the very same people to welcome Nawaz upon his arrival later today whose money was usurped.



"The allegations against Nawaz Sharif are quite simple. He was elected as the prime minister thrice, he was liable to disclose his sources of income yet he was unable to do so," Chaudhry said, adding that many important verdicts in cases against the PML-N supremo were still pending.

"Arresting him isn't enough, Rs300 billion should be brought back to Pakistan," he stressed. "The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Government of Pakistan should take necessary actions to bring the looted money back."



Furthermore, the PTI spokesperson said that Nawaz's sons, Hassan and Hussain, were safeguarding the looted money.

'Our govt wouldn't have made arrests'



He attributed the situation at hand to the inexperience of the caretaker government. "If it were our government, we would have neither arrested [the PML-N workers], nor shut down the mobile service," Chaudhry said.

According to PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, around 400 workers have so far been detained and arrested from Lahore and Rawalpindi. The Punjab government says it has detained the party's workers on account of terrorism.



"It had been earlier said that protests can damage the economy, however, PML-N itself is now protesting," he said.

'Timely, peaceful election biggest challenge'

Speaking about the upcoming General Election 2018, Chaudhry said that tasks need to be accomplished through the provincial apex committees. "Timely, peaceful polls are the biggest challenge at the moment," he said.