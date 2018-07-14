Can't connect right now! retry
Life & Style
Saturday Jul 14 2018
By
REUTERS

Woman charged in LA with hacking email of pop star Selena Gomez

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jul 14, 2018

A 21-year-old woman who prosecutors say hacked into the email accounts of pop star and actress Selena Gomez and posted photos she found there online has been charged with identity theft and fraud, Los Angeles prosecutors said on Friday. Photo: Reuters
 

LOS ANGELES: A 21-year-old woman who prosecutors say hacked into the email accounts of pop star and actress Selena Gomez and posted photos she found there online has been charged with identity theft and fraud, Los Angeles prosecutors said on Friday.

Susan Atrach is accused of accessing Gomez’ accounts several times from June 2015 to February 2016 and obtaining images and other media stored there, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said in a written statement.

Atrach then allegedly shared the material she took from the 25-year-old singer with others and posted them online, prosecutors say. A spokesman for the office declined to provide further details of the case.

It was not immediately clear whether Atrach, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, was in custody on Friday afternoon or if she had retained a criminal defense attorney.

The charges include five counts of identity theft, five counts of accessing computer data to commit fraud or illegally obtain money, property or data and one count of accessing computer data without permission.

Atrach, who was scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 27, faces a maximum sentence of nine years in state prison if convicted at trial. Prosecutors have asked that she be held on $250,000 bail.

Representatives for Gomez could not immediately be reached for comment on the case.

The pop star, of Grand Prairie, Texas, first rose to fame starring as Alex Russo on the teen comedy Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012.

She has since gained fame as a solo artist, landing six top 10 singles in the Billboard charts, and appeared in feature films.

Gomez has also been celebrated as the “queen of Instagram” with more than 138 million followers on the social media site as of Friday.

Comments

More From Life & Style:

Call for cruelty-free beauty products echoes in Pakistan

Call for cruelty-free beauty products echoes in Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nancy Sinatra, first wife of star Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

Nancy Sinatra, first wife of star Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

 Updated 5 hours ago
Stormy Daniels strip club charges dropped, lawyer slams 'setup'

Stormy Daniels strip club charges dropped, lawyer slams 'setup'

 Updated yesterday
Reham Khan’s autobiography released on Amazon

Reham Khan’s autobiography released on Amazon

 Updated 2 days ago
Thai cave rescue site to become a museum

Thai cave rescue site to become a museum

 Updated 2 days ago
'May your path be blessed': Legendary author Paulo Coelho to Malala

'May your path be blessed': Legendary author Paulo Coelho to Malala

 Updated 2 days ago
Kylie Jenner set to become youngest self-made billionaire on Forbes list

Kylie Jenner set to become youngest self-made billionaire on Forbes list

 Updated 3 days ago
Canada's Tim Hortons to open 1,500 stores in China

Canada's Tim Hortons to open 1,500 stores in China

 Updated 3 days ago
Warner Bros plans $100 million cable car to Hollywood sign

Warner Bros plans $100 million cable car to Hollywood sign

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM