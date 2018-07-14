Can't connect right now! retry
Life & Style
Saturday Jul 14 2018
By
REUTERS

Nancy Sinatra, first wife of star Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jul 14, 2018

Singer Frank Sinatra with then-wife Nancy leaving a Hollywood night club in 1946. Photo: Twitter 

Nancy Sinatra, the first wife of the late, legendary singer and actor Frank Sinatra, died Friday at the age of 101, her daughter, also named Nancy Sinatra, said in a tweet.

“My mother passed away peacefully tonight at the age of 101,” the younger Nancy Sinatra, 78, wrote on her official Twitter page. “She was a blessing and the light of my life. God speed, Momma. Thank you for everything.”

The elder Nancy Sinatra was married for 12 years to one of the most famous stars of the 20th Century, who starred such blockbuster movies, as “From Here to Eternity,” and “Guys and Dolls”, and is known for his signature jazz song, “New York, New York.”

The couple, both New Jersey natives, had three children, and divorced in 1951, after Frank had a string of extramarital affairs which were made public in Hollywood gossip columns, The New York Times reported.

He married actress and Hollywood bombshell, Ava Gardner, just 10 days after his divorce from Nancy Sinatra.

But the pair remained close until Frank’s death in 1998 at the age of 82, after a heart attack, the newspaper reported.

The late Nancy Sinatra never remarried and lived a quiet life in Beverly Hills, California and focused on charity work, the newspaper reported.

A spokesperson for the family could not be reached early Saturday, and no other details about her death were available.

Comments

More From Life & Style:

Call for cruelty-free beauty products echoes in Pakistan

Call for cruelty-free beauty products echoes in Pakistan

 Updated 14 hours ago
Woman charged in LA with hacking email of pop star Selena Gomez

Woman charged in LA with hacking email of pop star Selena Gomez

 Updated 20 hours ago
Stormy Daniels strip club charges dropped, lawyer slams 'setup'

Stormy Daniels strip club charges dropped, lawyer slams 'setup'

 Updated 2 days ago
Reham Khan’s autobiography released on Amazon

Reham Khan’s autobiography released on Amazon

 Updated 3 days ago
Thai cave rescue site to become a museum

Thai cave rescue site to become a museum

 Updated 3 days ago
'May your path be blessed': Legendary author Paulo Coelho to Malala

'May your path be blessed': Legendary author Paulo Coelho to Malala

 Updated 3 days ago
Kylie Jenner set to become youngest self-made billionaire on Forbes list

Kylie Jenner set to become youngest self-made billionaire on Forbes list

 Updated 3 days ago
Canada's Tim Hortons to open 1,500 stores in China

Canada's Tim Hortons to open 1,500 stores in China

 Updated 3 days ago
Warner Bros plans $100 million cable car to Hollywood sign

Warner Bros plans $100 million cable car to Hollywood sign

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM