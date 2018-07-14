Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jul 14 2018
By
AFP

Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Germany

By
AFP

Saturday Jul 14, 2018

A cabin crew member serves passengers onboard a Ryanair passenger aircraft travelling from Madrid International Airport to Bergamo Airport, Italy, January 13, 2018/File photo: Reuters 

BERLIN: A Ryanair flight made an emergency landing at Frankfurt after a sudden loss of cabin pressure which sent 30 passengers to hospital, police and the Irish airline said on Saturday.

The Friday night flight from Dublin to Zadar in Croatia was carrying 189 passengers when oxygen masks dropped down.

"The passengers complained of headaches and earaches and felt sick," a police spokesman told the Germany press agency DPA.

In a statement quoted by DPA, the low-cost Irish carrier said the aircraft had suffered a sudden loss of cabin pressure, prompting the deployment of oxygen masks with the plane going into a controlled descent to Frankfurt-Hahn airport.

Some 30 people were taken to hospital and all were released during the morning after a check-up, airport officials said.

The passengers were due to continue their journey to Croatia aboard a second Ryanair plane, they said.

More From World:

US Court brings faster reunions of immigrant families

US Court brings faster reunions of immigrant families

 Updated 2 hours ago
Germany stands with Pakistan in fight against terrorism: Angela Merkel

Germany stands with Pakistan in fight against terrorism: Angela Merkel

 Updated 10 hours ago
Tight security ahead of Trump-Putin meeting in Helsinki

Tight security ahead of Trump-Putin meeting in Helsinki

 Updated 16 hours ago
Rescued Thai cave boys to leave hospital Thursday

Rescued Thai cave boys to leave hospital Thursday

 Updated 16 hours ago
Germany deports Osama bin Laden's 'bodyguard' to Tunisia

Germany deports Osama bin Laden's 'bodyguard' to Tunisia

Updated 18 hours ago
Death by ‘fake news’: social media-fuelled lynchings shock India

Death by ‘fake news’: social media-fuelled lynchings shock India

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM