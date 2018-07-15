Voters’ wardrobe gets a political makeover

Can't connect right now! retry
Party flags, badges, and caps have become a thing of yesteryear as kurtas have become the new favourites to show party loyalty. Photo: file

Party flags, badges, and caps have become a thing of yesteryear as kurtas have become the new favourites to show party loyalty.

Pakistani designers have even launched fashion lines for voters to show off their political endorsement in style. 

Karma has redesigned and relaunched its iconic 'IK Kurta' which had garnered the attention of voters before the elections in 2013. 

"Redesigned with a beaded hand-made tassel of gold chaand sitaras, pearls and jade beads, this Karma classic is must-have for all the IK devotees," Karma describes the collection in a social media post.  

Karma had earlier showcased the 'IK Kurta' collection at PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2013. The kurta had soon become quite popular among supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and even party members were seen wearing it. 

The designer company hopes to recreate the magic of the original line in 2018 as well. 

 
PTI member Salman Ahmed wearing Karma's IK kurta while campaigning for the party during 2013 elections. Photo: Facebook/Karma

Furthermore, former MPA Hina Butt has launched a new fashion line, titled MN, which is dedicated to PML-N member Maryam Nawaz. 

The collection also comprises kurtas with Maryam's portrait screen-printed on them with the tagline: "Mera Faisla Sirf Maryam". 

#MN by #HinaButt

A post shared by HinaButt _official (@hinabutt_official) on



