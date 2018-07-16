17 dead, 13 wounded as truck collides with passenger bus near Matiari

HYDERABAD: At least 17 people were killed and 13 others wounded during a traffic accident Sunday night here on M6 Motorway, Geo News reported, citing rescue and security authorities.



The accident occurred when a semi-trailer truck and passenger bus collided near Matiari, on the major thoroughfare, Zahid Shah, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), said.



The bus was carrying wedding-goers, and of the deceased, five were women and two minors.

The injured people were being transferred to a nearby hospital, Shah added, as of reporting time.