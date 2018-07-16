Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

17 dead, 13 wounded as truck collides with passenger bus near Matiari

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 16, 2018

HYDERABAD: At least 17 people were killed and 13 others wounded during a traffic accident Sunday night here on M6 Motorway, Geo News reported, citing rescue and security authorities.

The accident occurred when a semi-trailer truck and passenger bus collided near Matiari, on the major thoroughfare, Zahid Shah, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), said.

The bus was carrying wedding-goers, and of the deceased, five were women and two minors.

The injured people were being transferred to a nearby hospital, Shah added, as of reporting time.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Multan hotel explosion kills three, wounds 25

Multan hotel explosion kills three, wounds 25

Updated 12 minutes ago
ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

ECP determines punishments for negligence to duty by polling staff

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi amusement park swing accident caused by broken bolts: report

Karachi amusement park swing accident caused by broken bolts: report

 Updated 19 minutes ago
After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

After 16 years, electoral activities allowed in NA-44

 Updated 3 hours ago
Iranian CGS discusses regional security with COAS during visit to Pakistan

Iranian CGS discusses regional security with COAS during visit to Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Provide facilities to Nawaz in line with former PM's stature: Shehbaz

Provide facilities to Nawaz in line with former PM's stature: Shehbaz

Updated 3 hours ago
PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

PTI in strong position to exploit weaknesses of opponents in NA-248

 Updated 5 hours ago
NA-129 (Lahore): A swing constituency?

NA-129 (Lahore): A swing constituency?

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM