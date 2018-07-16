Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jul 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Multan hotel explosion kills three, wounds 25

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 16, 2018

MULTAN: At least three people, including two children, were killed and 25 injured on Friday in an explosion at a hotel located in the Gulshan Market area of the city. 

CPO Munir Masood said that the nature of the explosion was still being ascertained. However, those present at the location spoke to media and said that it was probably a cylinder explosion.

Windows of nearby buildings and cars were shattered as a result of the explosion. The roof of a nearby building also collapsed due to the explosion. There are reports of some people still trapped in the building.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the area and started rescuing people from under the debris. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

