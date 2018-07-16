Shehbaz will not get his turn, claims Imran

MIANWALI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan remarked on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif won't get his turn in the Prime Minister Office.



"However, his turn to go to Adiala jail will come," Imran said while addressing a rally in Kamar Mushani area of Mianwali.

"Shehbaz had thought that after his brother Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to prison, he will get his turn into the office. His turn will come for sure.. but in Adiala jail and not as prime minister."

Former Punjab chief minister keeps reteirating that elections should be free and fair. This means that they have also won elections after rigging them, he claimed. "Shehbaz is scared that this time around they don't have their own umpires."the PTI chief said.

Referring to Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Imran labelled him as 'baby Bilawal'.

"Bilawal says that Imran Khan gets permission for rallies but they don't....I must tell Bilawal that he must first hold a rally in Sindh. People are just not coming out for us," Imran added.

'PPP, PML-N broke all records of corruption'

Lashing out at his political opponents while addressing a rally in Piplan tehsil of Mianwali, Imran said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party have broken all records of corruption.



Imran Khan further remarked that the nation is paying the high price of political leaders' corruption in the country.



"People of Piplan, if the PML-N candidates come to ask for your vote then ask them what did they do for the country in the last five years. Ask them to name one institution they have improved."



The cricketer-turned-politician further alleged that the former premier Nawaz Sharif used to send country's wealth abroad to his sons. "Nawaz has two sons n London, while [former finance minister] Ishaq Dar has sons in Dubai."

They claim that they have no money but their children are billionaires. "When asked how did Nawaz's children become billionaires, he remarked that he doesn't know because his sons are British citizens," Imran claimed.

He also said that the rates of gas, electricity and basic food necessities such as water, milk, and oil increased during the tenure of the PML-N.

The PTI chief had visited Mianwali on Monday, where he addressed three different rallies in Kamar Mushani, Daud Khel and Piplan.

