pakistan
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

DG CAA uses PIA plane for private tour: sources

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

PIA plane at Skardu airport. Photo: File

KARACHI: A director general of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) recently used a plane of the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), for a private tour, sources told Geo News.

“DG CAA Ghulam Hussain took a group of friends for a special tour of Nanga Parbat on a PIA plane,” sources said.

“The tour took place as passengers waited for the plane’s arrival at Skardu airport for their scheduled flight,” they added.

According to sources, a senior director of PIA provided the plane for the tour.

“Giglit-Baltistan senior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Muhammad Akbar Taban was among the guests onboard the plane for the special tour,” the sources said.

When the plane finally landed at Skardu airport after a delay of hours, passengers protested and lashed out at the DG CAA.

Further, sources claimed that special arrangements were also made for the plane guests at Skardu airport.

“A bathroom of the Skardu airport was assigned for guests and passengers who spent thousands of rupees on purchasing PIA tickets were not allowed to enter them,” they said.

The Nanga Parbat tour which cost the national carrier millions of rupees took place despite mounting liabilities, the sources added. 

