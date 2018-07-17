Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC dismisses plea challenging Fawad Chaudhry's candidature

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court dismissed a plea on Tuesday challenging Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry’s candidature from his home constituency of NA-67, Jhelum.

A two-member bench headed Justice Azmat Saeed rejected the petition filed by Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party (PJDP) member Syed Fakhar Haider challenging the approval of Chaudhry’s nomination papers. 

Last month the Lahore High Court (LHC) had accepted Chaudhry’s plea and allowed him to contest the upcoming general election.

The judge had remarked that the petitioner instead of filing a new appeal against Chaudhry should have challenged the approval of nomination papers.

Last month after being barred from contesting the election, the PTI leader had moved the LHC against an appellate election tribunal’s decision restraining him from contesting from NA-67.

Chaudhry’s nomination papers from NA-67 were rejected during a hearing of an appeal filed by PJDP’s Fakhar Abbas Kazmi against the acceptance of the PTI leader’s nomination papers by the returning officer.

Kazmi had objected, saying that Chaudhry had not paid agriculture tax on his land.

More From Election :

Current low-level politics dangerous for Pakistan's future: Bilawal

Current low-level politics dangerous for Pakistan's future: Bilawal

 Updated an hour ago
ECP should ban Imran’s inappropriate speeches: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ECP should ban Imran’s inappropriate speeches: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 2 hours ago
Such cruelty has to stop across the board, says PTI after supporters torture donkey

Such cruelty has to stop across the board, says PTI after supporters torture donkey

 Updated 5 hours ago
Case registered against Sheikh Rasheed over using fireworks in Rawalpindi

Case registered against Sheikh Rasheed over using fireworks in Rawalpindi

 Updated 6 hours ago
SC dismisses plea challenging Fawad Chaudhry's candidature

SC dismisses plea challenging Fawad Chaudhry's candidature

Updated 7 hours ago
Civic issues remain unaddressed in NA-127

Civic issues remain unaddressed in NA-127

 Updated 8 hours ago
Too old to run? Not in Pakistan

Too old to run? Not in Pakistan

 Updated 8 hours ago
Residents protest outside MQM's Bahadurabad office after eviction notice

Residents protest outside MQM's Bahadurabad office after eviction notice

Updated 9 hours ago
Police investigating attack on PML-N candidate Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

Police investigating attack on PML-N candidate Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

Updated 9 hours ago
PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock

PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination attempt in Attock

 Updated 18 hours ago
July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

July 25 election being contested in environment of fear: Bilawal

 Updated 20 hours ago
PML-N to introduce anti-rigging system during polls

PML-N to introduce anti-rigging system during polls

 Updated 20 hours ago
Shehbaz will not get his turn, claims Imran

Shehbaz will not get his turn, claims Imran

 Updated 20 hours ago
Ghani assures enhanced border security measures during Pakistan polls

Ghani assures enhanced border security measures during Pakistan polls

 Updated 21 hours ago
Political fever takes toll on poor equine in Karachi

Political fever takes toll on poor equine in Karachi

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM