Pervaiz Rasheed questions Nawaz's absence from today's corruption hearing

مسلم لیگ (ن) کے رہنما سینیٹر پرویز رشید کی میڈیا سے گفتگو Posted by Geo News Urdu on Monday, July 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rasheed questioned on Tuesday why former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not presented in court today during the hearing of the corruption case against him.



Talking to the media alongside Barrister Zafarullah, Rasheed, a close confidant of the Sharif family, recalled how Nawaz was summoned, even twice a day, to appear in court during the course of the trial since last year.

"Why is there a difference in the way the hearing is being conducted now," he asked, wondering why Nawaz is being deprived of his legal right to be in court during the hearing against him.

Rasheed called on the court to answer these questions that he claimed are perturbing the people of Pakistan.

"Our lawyers have filed appeals," he stated further, adding that they are hopeful that the same speed with which the trial was conducted against Nawaz is applied to the appeal proceedings.

In response to a question, the senator said the PML-N government did not undertake such a trial against any politician in its five-year tenure nor has such a trial taken place in the country’s history.



Rasheed also highlighted how those who protested against the government roamed scot-free for years despite warrants being out for them by the relevant courts.

Earlier today, the accountability court judge hearing the corruption cases against Nawaz adjourned the case after brief proceedings in order to wait for the Islamabad High Court's decision on the Sharif family's appeals against the trial court's verdict in the Avenfield case, as well as seeking the transfer of the case to another judge.

The appeals are expected to be heard today.