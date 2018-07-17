Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
'Stranger Things' new teaser hints at possible summer 2019 release

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

Set in 1985, the 90-second video shows Steve Harrington along with a new character Robin working at a sailor-themed ice cream shop. Photo: Netflix   
 

Netflix has dropped a new teaser for the much anticipated third season of sci-fi show Stranger Things.

The Emmy nominated series released a new teaser on Monday night, hinting at a brand new location for the third season and a possible summer 2019 release.

The clip shared on Stranger Things official Twitter account takes the form of an advertisement for a new shopping mall i.e. Starcourt Mall in Hawkins, Indiana.

Set in 1985, the 90- second video takes fans through shops, fountain-adorned lounge in the mall finally stopping at the food court, where we see Steve Harrington played by Joe Keery along with new character Robin (Maya Hawke) working at a sailor-themed ice cream shop named Scoops Ahoy.

There have been speculations that the reference to mall developer Starcourt Industries suggests a new corporate menace could be coming to the town that has already been rocked by the activity at the mysterious Hawkins National Laboratory.

Last week the second season of Stranger Things grabbed 12 Emmy Award nominations, including one for best drama series and supporting acting nominations for stars David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown.

