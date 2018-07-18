Guide: How to vote on July 25?

STEP: 1

First things first, when you arrive at your designated polling booth or station, between 8am and 6pm, a polling officer will check your national identity card. Please make sure you are carrying the original one and not a copy. Once, the officer identifies your serial number and name, as listed in his/her electoral roll, your name will be crossed out and your thumb marked with indelible ink.

STEP: 2

The officer will take your thumb impression on a counterfoil of the ballot paper. Thereafter, the assistant presiding officer will stamp the paper for the national (green) and provincial assembly (white) constituencies and sign it.

STEP: 3

Once you are cleared to go into the polling booth/station, that is when you will cast your vote. Please make sure you mark clearly and firmly on the symbol of the candidate you support.

STEP: 4

Drop the green coloured ballot paper in the box with a green lid and white paper in the box with a white lid. That’s it! You are done exercising your right to vote.

Further instructions

· Other documents, besides the CNIC, will not be accepted.



· Polling officers are instructed to give priority to pregnant women, the disabled, senior and transgender citizens.



· Ensure you cast your vote in complete privacy.



· Mobile phones and cameras are not allowed in the polling stations.



· When the polling time ends (6pm), only those voters inside the polling station will be allowed to continue voting.



Information provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)