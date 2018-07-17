Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
By
AFP

Indian minor raped by 17 men over weeks

By
AFP

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

Indian police said Tuesday that 17 men have been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl over several weeks, in the country's latest horrific sexual assault case. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian police said Tuesday that 17 men have been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl over several weeks, in the country's latest horrific sexual assault case.

The girl, who has a hearing disability, was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a largely unoccupied apartment block in the southern city of Chennai.

Among those arrested were the 300-flat building´s security guards, plumber and elevator operator, state police said.

The 66-year-old lift operator was the first to attack the girl after she returned from school and was cycling around the complex, police said.

He allegedly invited other men who filmed each other raping the child. As the ordeal progressed she was sedated with injections and drug-laced soft drinks, reports said.

"This is the initial stage of investigation and we have to go in-depth to ascertain the details," a local police official told AFP.

According to local reports, the accused took the girl to various places in the complex including the basement, terrace, gym and public restrooms to rape her.

The incident came to light after the girl told her family who then lodged a police complaint. She is now receiving medical attention.

India has a grim record of sexual violence. Some 19,000 attacks on minors were reported in 2016, but vast numbers are never brought to police attention.

In January India was rocked by a particularly shocking attack when an eight-year-old girl died after being kidnapped, drugged and gang-raped for days at a Hindu temple.

This led to the introduction of the death sentence for the rape girls under the age of 12.

Comments

More From World:

US pays Trump's Scotland golf resort $77,000 ahead of visit

US pays Trump's Scotland golf resort $77,000 ahead of visit

 Updated an hour ago
Air China flights cut over vaping pilot emergency

Air China flights cut over vaping pilot emergency

 Updated 2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia executes seven in one day

Saudi Arabia executes seven in one day

 Updated 2 hours ago
Mike Pompeo to testify on Russia next week: Senate panel chair

Mike Pompeo to testify on Russia next week: Senate panel chair

 Updated 4 hours ago
Syrian rebels, Iran reach deal to evacuate villages: sources

Syrian rebels, Iran reach deal to evacuate villages: sources

 Updated 6 hours ago
At least two dead in building collapse near Delhi

At least two dead in building collapse near Delhi

 Updated an hour ago
India orders all Mother Teresa care homes inspected

India orders all Mother Teresa care homes inspected

 Updated 4 hours ago
India rights watchdog sounds alarm over farmer suicides

India rights watchdog sounds alarm over farmer suicides

 Updated 4 hours ago
Indian police arrest 18 for repeated rape of 12-year-old girl

Indian police arrest 18 for repeated rape of 12-year-old girl

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM