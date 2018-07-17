Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
Saudi Arabia bans 47 video games after children's death

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

Saudi Arabia announced to ban 47 popular video games after the reported suicide of two children under the influence of an online game. Photo: file

Saudi Arabia banned 47 popular video games after the reported suicide of two children under the influence of an online game, according to Gulf News

The Saudi General Commission for Audio-Visual Media said Monday it was banning 47 games, including Grand Theft Auto V, Assassins Creed 2 and Witcher, for unspecified violations of rules and regulations.

The ban materialised after the deaths of a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl who killed themselves after taking Blue Whale Challenge. The infamous game is known to give a series of challenging tasks to players of the game such as self-harming or staying up all night and the final challenge of committing suicide.

Here are some of the notable games that have been banned by Saudi Arabia: 

Agents of Mayhem

Assassins Creed 2

Bayonetta 2

Devils Third

Deadpool

Grand Theft Auto V

God of War 1

Clash of the Titans

Street Fighter V

Vampyr

Dante’s Inferno

Draw to Death

The Witcher 3

Thief

Watch Dogs

