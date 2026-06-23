UK considers forcing social media firms to prioritise trusted news

Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. — Reuters

Britain is considering forcing social media companies to prioritise what the government called trusted news sources as part of its broader push ​to tighten regulation of the sector.

The culture department said on Monday ‌it was considering requiring platforms such as Meta's Facebook, Alphabet-owned YouTube and TikTok to make content from public service media — including the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 and other ​trusted news providers easier to find in users' feeds and searches.

The ​move comes a week after the government announced a ban on ⁠under-16s using most social media platforms.

Data from media regulator Ofcom show social ​media has become a main source for a majority of UK adults and ​around three-quarters of younger people aged 16 to 24. Separate Ofcom research from 2024 found four in 10 UK adults had encountered misinformation in a single month, most of ​it online.

"It is vital that we make sure that people have better ​access to trusted and accurate news and that our regulated public service media is seen ‌and ⁠heard in the fierce battle against mis- and disinformation," culture minister Lisa Nandy said in a statement.

Boosting the visibility of regulated news providers could help tackle misinformation, particularly during crises, the government said.

However, any move to influence how platforms ​rank content is likely ​to face ⁠scrutiny from the social media firms, which say such rules could override user choice and disadvantage other creators.

X, Meta, ​TikTok and YouTube did not immediately respond to requests for ​comment.

The proposals ⁠form part of a broader overhaul of Britain's public service media system to help broadcasters compete with streaming platforms and shifting viewing habits.

Ministers are also considering ⁠widening ​public service media status to include online-only providers, ​extending free-to-air protections for major sporting events to on-demand viewing, and consulting on a shift to ​internet-based TV from 2034 or 2044.