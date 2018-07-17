People residing near capital in dire condition, says Imran Khan

The PTI chairman arrived at Iqbal Town today and addressed the local population/ Geo News screen grab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the people residing near the federal capital territory are in a dire condition.

Imran also remarked about the streets with overflowing gutters, saying that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is contesting from Sohan too, but the roads are inundated with sewage water.

“Government ruled for five years but the people living near the capital are living in such conditions,” said the PTI chairman.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran is contesting from NA-53 Islamabad, which also includes Iqbal Town.



The PTI chief is visiting parts of the country as per his election campaign schedule. The PTI chief had visited Mianwali on Monday, where he addressed three different rallies in Kamar Mushani, Daud Khel and Piplan.