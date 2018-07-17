Will win July 25 polls despite all conspiracies: Shehbaz

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: PML-N social media

GUJRANWALA: Former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will emerge victorious in July 25 polls, despite all the conspiracies against it.

The PML-N president was addressing a gathering at Alipur Chatha, where he said “the party is being pressurised through the National Accountability Bureau's cases against it”.

He said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has given sacrifices for the nation, urging people to vote for ‘Lion’ symbol.

“Will have Nawaz released through the vote’s ballot paper,” said Shehbaz.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has destroyed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“There are more chairs than people in Imran’s rallies,” jibed the PML-N leader.

He said that if Imran Khan was elected then the country will be left behind in every field.

As a part of the ongoing election campaign, the PML-N president today led the rally through Dubai Town Raiwind Road, Nawab Sahab, Shahpur, and EME Society.