Wednesday Jul 18 2018
South Korean military helicopter crash kills five, injures one

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

SEOUL: A South Korean military helicopter crashed during a test flight on Tuesday in the southeastern city of Pohang, killing five people and injuring one, the Marine Corps said.

The craft crashed from a height of about 10 metres (33 ft) on a runway at a key Marine Corps base where US and South Korean marines hold annual military drills, and a fire broke out, it said in a statement.

Five of those aboard were killed and the sixth was taken to the hospital, it said, adding that the military would set up a panel to determine the cause of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

