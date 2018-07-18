Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
REUTERS

Mike Pompeo to testify on Russia next week: Senate panel chair

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Camp Alvarado in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 9, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters
 

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will testify before Congress to discuss Russia next week, the Republican chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee told reporters on Tuesday.

US Senator Bob Corker did not give a specific date for the hearing, which comes after US President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

Representatives for the State Department had no immediate comment on the congressional hearing.

