pakistan
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
'Illegal weapons' recovered from local PML-N leader's residence in Multan

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

PML-N protestors staging a demonstration outside the New Multan police station. Photo: Geo News

MULTAN: A police raid at the residence of a local Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tuesday night yielded "illegal weapons", Geo News reported, citing authorities, who also arrested the suspect.

According to police, weapons — including a repeater, rifle, and a pistol — were recovered from the house of PML-N Youth Wing district president Abdul Rehman Fari Khan, who was subsequently arrested. A first information report (FIR) was filed by Sub-Inspector Talib Hussain in accordance with the Arms Ordinance.

Police said the arms recovered from Abdul Rehman Fari Khan's residence were "illegal".

Later, workers of the PML-N reached the New Multan police station and held a demonstration outside it, chanting slogans against the police and labelling the arrest as an "illegal operation against their leader".

