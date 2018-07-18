Senator Amjal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

PTI Chairman meets Fiza Junejo, Ajmal Wazir at his Bani Gala residence. Photo: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Senator Ajmal Wazir and former prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo's daughter, Fiza Junejo, joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday after meeting Imran Khan.



The duo met the PTI chief separately at his residence, Bani Gala.

Both the leaders expressed complete confidence over the party's leadership and its manifesto for the forthcoming polls, said a statement issued by the PTI’s media department.

The joining comes six days before Pakistan holds the general elections on July 25.