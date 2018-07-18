Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
By
REUTERS

British man plotted to kill Prime Minister Theresa May

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May/ file photo

LONDON: A British man was found guilty on Wednesday of a plot to kill Prime Minister Theresa May by first detonating an explosive device to get into her Downing Street office and then using a knife or a gun to attack her.

Naa’imur Rahman, 20, of north London, was convicted at the Old Bailey court of preparing to commit acts of terrorism.

Rahman planned to detonate an improvised explosive device at the gates of Downing Street and gain access to May’s office in the ensuing chaos and kill her, according to police.

No. 10 Downing Street is the official residence and office of British prime ministers. It is heavily guarded and there is a gate at the end of the street where members of the public and tourists gather to get a glimpse of the house.

“We are talking about an individual that would have killed, injured and maimed a number of people including police officers and members of the public,” said Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Britain suffered four deadly attacks last year and the head of the domestic spy agency MI5 said in May that a further 12 plots had been foiled since the first of these in March 2017.

The Downing Street plot was foiled when Rahman believed he was corresponding online with members of the Daesh militant group while planning the alleged attack but was in fact talking to members of undercover officers from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and Britain’s MI5 Security Service.

Rahman was arrested last November shortly after meeting with undercover officers posing as Daesh members and collecting two dummy explosive devices.

Haydon said Rahman had been in contact with an uncle who had traveled to Syria and joined Daesh and who had encouraged his nephew to carry out attacks in Britain.

Rahman had been planning to carry out the attack for two years but his resolve was hardened when he heard that his uncle had been killed in a drone attack last summer, Haydon added.

Rahman was described by police as a drifter, who lived on friends’ sofas, and attempts to involve him in the government’s counter-extremism program had failed.

Comments

More From World:

Israel adopts divisive Jewish nation-state law

Israel adopts divisive Jewish nation-state law

 Updated 24 minutes ago
US offers India armed version of Guardian drone: sources

US offers India armed version of Guardian drone: sources

Updated an hour ago
Turkey ends 2-year state of emergency, seeks to keep some powers

Turkey ends 2-year state of emergency, seeks to keep some powers

 Updated an hour ago
US intelligence documents on Nelson Mandela made public

US intelligence documents on Nelson Mandela made public

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump says he holds Putin personally responsible for election meddling

Trump says he holds Putin personally responsible for election meddling

 Updated 3 hours ago
'It was magical': Thai boys relive their discovery in cave ordeal

'It was magical': Thai boys relive their discovery in cave ordeal

 Updated 7 hours ago
Bombs wound 11 people in Iraqi city of Kirkuk

Bombs wound 11 people in Iraqi city of Kirkuk

 Updated 4 hours ago
White House struggles to contain fallout from Trump-Putin summit

White House struggles to contain fallout from Trump-Putin summit

 Updated 9 hours ago
16 drown, 30 missing as refugee boat sinks off north Cyprus: media

16 drown, 30 missing as refugee boat sinks off north Cyprus: media

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM