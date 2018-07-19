Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 19 2018
By
Ashraf Malkham

Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP's proposals

By
Ashraf Malkham

Thursday Jul 19, 2018

According to sources, ECP had recommended transfers of 24 officers through the establishment division 

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Secretariat has refused to implement recommendations by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking further shakeup in the federal bureaucracy, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources privy to the matter, the ECP had proposed transfers of 24 bureaucrats through the establishment division, including eight federal secretaries and the chairmen of Trading Corporation of Pakistan and Export Processing Zones Authority along with other top officials.

The Commission had forwarded its recommendations to the PM Secretariat on July 12, which refused to implement the proposals stating that there is no need for the reshuffle so close to the general elections, which are scheduled on July 25 next week.

ECP sources, however, contended that the government is obligated to follow the election body’s recommendations as per the Constitution.

Last month, the ECP approved massive bureaucratic reshuffle in the provinces, transferring hundreds of bureaucrats ahead of the elections in an attempt to eliminate chances of any of the officials exerting any influence in favour of or against any candidate or party.

