Friday Jul 20 2018
US used Pakistan as hired gun, says Imran

Friday Jul 20, 2018

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the United States of America used Pakistan as a hired gun and the bilateral relations have remained always one-sided.

Speaking in an interview to Russian TV, the party chief rebuffed the US claim that terrorists have safe havens in Pakistan. When asked what would be his first directive after taking oath as prime minister, Imran said that he will think about his first move after being certain of the win.

The PTI chief said that his party has a plan for the first 100 days of government, adding that institutional reforms will be the priority for the party.

Imran reiterated that he will strengthen NAB, FBR and other institutions to curb corruption and to increase revenues so that the people's money taken from taxes is spent on them. He said that it is in the interest of Pakistan to have better relations with the USA but he would prevent the country to be dependent on the foreign donations.

The PTI chairman said that he would like to keep the relations with the United States which is in the interests of both the sides.

Imran said that US should be assisted to bring peace and prosperity in Afghanistan, he remarked that the war in the neighboring country can only be resolved through a political dialogue, adding that the Pakistan should use its influence on Taliban for a peaceful dialogue with Afghan leadership.

The US must take take lesson from Soviet Union that there is no military solution in Afghanistan, he said.

