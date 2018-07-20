Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 20 2018
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Pakistan's 80,000 prisoners denied right to vote in upcoming election

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Friday Jul 20, 2018

KARACHI: With the general election a few days away, candidates are busy campaigning trying to squeeze in those few extra votes that can either make it or break it for them.

However, not everyone will be voting or rather have been denied their right to vote in the July 25 election.

This faction consists of 80,000 prisoners in jail cells across the country who despite having the “right and facility” to vote will not be helping elect lawmakers for the next five years.

According to the jail manual, every inmate has the right to take part in the electoral process, with the inmates casting their vote through postal ballots and the prison administration forwarding those to the relevant presiding officers. 

However, no steps have been taken the by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure that the prisoners can vote this time around.

According to sources, in Punjab there are 49,000 prisoners including 1,000 women across 40 different prisons in the province.

In Sindh, there are 19,000 prisoners including 200 women incarcerated in 26 prisons across the province.

Moreover, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are 10,050 prisoners including 220 women in 23 prisons while Balochistan currently has 2,100 prisoners which include 20 women in 11 prisons across the province.

According to former Inspector General (IG) Prisons Sindh Nusrat Mangan, inmates were not given the facility to vote during the 2013 elections either, while a mere 10 prisoners cast their vote in the 2008 elections.

The former IG added the prisoners have the right to vote for the candidate of their choice by sending the sealed envelope to the presiding officers, however, they have not been briefed about the right to vote.

Mangan further stated that the process of inmates casting their vote takes place a week before the general election, however, the process has not yet taken place.

The last day to cast vote through postal ballots for July 25 elections was July 10, according to media reports.

More From Election :

Stage collapses during JI election campaign rally

Stage collapses during JI election campaign rally

 Updated 2 days ago
Attempts being made to form IJI-like puppet alliance, claims Bilawal

Attempts being made to form IJI-like puppet alliance, claims Bilawal

Updated 2 days ago
Joint security plan with rangers for election day: IG Sindh

Joint security plan with rangers for election day: IG Sindh

Updated 2 days ago
Guide: How to vote on July 25?

Guide: How to vote on July 25?

 Updated 2 days ago
Shaheed Benazirabad Division: Election 2018 overview

Shaheed Benazirabad Division: Election 2018 overview

 Updated 2 days ago
Once united under MQM's flag, three friends battle it out for PS-47 seat

Once united under MQM's flag, three friends battle it out for PS-47 seat

 Updated 2 days ago
ANP’s first female candidate from Punjab is breaking stereotypes

ANP’s first female candidate from Punjab is breaking stereotypes

Updated 2 days ago
ANP chief vows to continue electioneering despite attacks

ANP chief vows to continue electioneering despite attacks

 Updated 3 days ago
Pending court cases delay printing of ballot papers in many constituencies

Pending court cases delay printing of ballot papers in many constituencies

 Updated 3 days ago
Will win July 25 polls despite all conspiracies: Shehbaz

Will win July 25 polls despite all conspiracies: Shehbaz

 Updated 3 days ago
Both PML-N, PTI product of dictatorships: Bilawal

Both PML-N, PTI product of dictatorships: Bilawal

 Updated 3 days ago
People residing near capital in dire condition, says Imran Khan

People residing near capital in dire condition, says Imran Khan

 Updated 3 days ago
ECP should ban Imran’s inappropriate speeches: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ECP should ban Imran’s inappropriate speeches: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 3 days ago
Such cruelty has to stop across the board, says PTI after supporters torture donkey

Such cruelty has to stop across the board, says PTI after supporters torture donkey

 Updated 3 days ago
Case registered against Sheikh Rasheed over using fireworks in Rawalpindi

Case registered against Sheikh Rasheed over using fireworks in Rawalpindi

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM