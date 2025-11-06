Russian MPs due next week to bolster relations

Flags of Pakistan and Russia. — Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In another step aimed at strengthening bilateral parliamentary relations, Moscow will send a high-level delegation to Islamabad next week.

Representatives from both houses of the Russian parliament will attend the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC) in Islamabad on November 11 and 12.

Seasoned politicians will co-lead the delegation: Senator Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (the upper chamber of the Russian parliament), and Aleksandr Babakov, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma (the lower chamber of the Russian parliament).

The delegation will also include Vladimir Chizhov, the Chair of the Russia-Pakistan Friendship Group of the Russian Federation Council.

Chizhov also visited Pakistan in February 2024 to observe the general elections.

The Russian delegation is expected to meet with senior and highly-positioned Pakistani parliamentarians on the sidelines of the ISC to discuss the further promotion of bilateral relations, with a focus on parliamentary cooperation.