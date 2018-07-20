Bodysuits, boots and masks galore as Comic-Con opens in San Diego

Eli Garcia dressed as the character Killer Croc from the Batman series poses during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters 2

SAN DIEGO: There were bodysuits, boots and masks galore in San Diego as thousands of comic, superhero and anime fans flocked to the opening of Comic-Con on Thursday.



Highlights of this year’s Comic-Con include the introduction of the first female “Doctor Who”, played by British actress Jodie Whittaker, and a reunion for the cast of the US television drama “Breaking Bad”.

Celebrations are also being held to mark a decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe media franchise and the 25th anniversaries of the sci-fi TV show “The X-Files”, stop-motion animated movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, and the blockbuster film “Jurassic Park”.

“We love the family feeling here,” said Miguel Capuchino, who was dressed as a male version of a female character from the “The Nightmare Before Christmas”.



“It’s just a bunch of geeks getting together and there’s no judging, everybody’s just very supportive”.

The annual four-day event, started as a get-together for sci-fi fans to trade comic books in 1970, is now the largest comic book convention of its kind, with over 130,000 people attending guest panels and visiting the venues featuring paintings, comics, movies, TV shows and gaming programs.