Can't connect right now! retry
Life & Style
Friday Jul 20 2018
By
REUTERS

Bodysuits, boots and masks galore as Comic-Con opens in San Diego

By
REUTERS

Friday Jul 20, 2018

Eli Garcia dressed as the character Killer Croc from the Batman series poses during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
2

SAN DIEGO: There were bodysuits, boots and masks galore in San Diego as thousands of comic, superhero and anime fans flocked to the opening of Comic-Con on Thursday.

Highlights of this year’s Comic-Con include the introduction of the first female “Doctor Who”, played by British actress Jodie Whittaker, and a reunion for the cast of the US television drama “Breaking Bad”.

Celebrations are also being held to mark a decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe media franchise and the 25th anniversaries of the sci-fi TV show “The X-Files”, stop-motion animated movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, and the blockbuster film “Jurassic Park”.

Crowds attend the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Crowds attend the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Attendees walk the convention floor during the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Attendees walk the convention floor during the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Attendees pose for a picture during the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Attendees pose for a picture during the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Samantha Sherman (R) and Gayle Hooker dressed as the twins from the movie The Shinning attend the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Samantha Sherman (R) and Gayle Hooker dressed as the twins from the movie The Shinning attend the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
AttenAttendees dressed as Harley Quinn and Catwoman from the Batman series arrive for the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reutersdees pose for a picture as they arrive for the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
AttenAttendees dressed as Harley Quinn and Catwoman from the Batman series arrive for the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reutersdees pose for a picture as they arrive for the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Crowds attend the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Crowds attend the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Miguel Capuchino arrives in costume for opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Miguel Capuchino arrives in costume for opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
An attendee dressed as a character from the Borderlands games poses for a picture during the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
An attendee dressed as a character from the Borderlands games poses for a picture during the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
An attendee dressed as a Power Ranger poses for a picture during the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters
An attendee dressed as a Power Ranger poses for a picture during the opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, US July 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters

“We love the family feeling here,” said Miguel Capuchino, who was dressed as a male version of a female character from the “The Nightmare Before Christmas”.

“It’s just a bunch of geeks getting together and there’s no judging, everybody’s just very supportive”.

The annual four-day event, started as a get-together for sci-fi fans to trade comic books in 1970, is now the largest comic book convention of its kind, with over 130,000 people attending guest panels and visiting the venues featuring paintings, comics, movies, TV shows and gaming programs.

Comments

More From Life & Style:

Robin Williams possessions up for auction in New York

Robin Williams possessions up for auction in New York

 Updated an hour ago
Scare Diego unleashes terror as Comic-Con kicks off

Scare Diego unleashes terror as Comic-Con kicks off

 Updated yesterday
Google honours 'Shahenshah-e-Ghazal' Mehdi Hassan on 91st birthday with Doodle

Google honours 'Shahenshah-e-Ghazal' Mehdi Hassan on 91st birthday with Doodle

 Updated 3 days ago
World Cup host Putin gives Trump football made in Pakistan

World Cup host Putin gives Trump football made in Pakistan

 Updated 3 days ago
Highchairs and cuddles: how parliaments are catering for lawmaker moms

Highchairs and cuddles: how parliaments are catering for lawmaker moms

 Updated 5 days ago
Voters’ wardrobe gets a political makeover

Voters’ wardrobe gets a political makeover

 Updated 5 days ago
India appoints its third transgender judge in Assam

India appoints its third transgender judge in Assam

 Updated 6 days ago
Call for cruelty-free beauty products echoes in Pakistan

Call for cruelty-free beauty products echoes in Pakistan

 Updated 6 days ago
Nancy Sinatra, first wife of star Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

Nancy Sinatra, first wife of star Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM