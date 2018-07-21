Independent election candidate from Faisalabad commits suicide: police

FAISALABAD: An independent candidate for the upcoming general elections allegedly committed suicide, Geo News reported on Saturday citing police authorities.



Mirza Mohammad Ahmed Mughal, who was contesting the polls as an independent candidate from NA-103 and PP-103 constituencies, shot himself dead after an alleged dispute with his sons, police said.

The deceased was contesting the polls on the electoral symbol of a pickup truck, as shown in a poster for his election campaign above.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notification stating election activities have been suspended in the NA-103 and PP-103 constituencies

