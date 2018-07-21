Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

First tweet appears on Maryam Nawaz's account since imprisonment

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 21, 2018

KARACHI: Former first daughter Maryam Nawaz's first message appeared on social media on Saturday, for the first time since she was taken to Adiala prison.

The message was issued from Maryam's official Twitter handle, which read a couplet from progressive Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

The message was posted using the hashtag #VoteKoIzzatDo (respect the vote), the slogan former premier Nawaz Sharif based his election campaign on, before he was arrested a week ago.

The former premier and his daughter, who were convicted in the Avenfield properties reference, were arrested upon their arrival in Lahore on July 13 and subsequently taken to the Central Jail in Adiala, Rawalpindi. They have since been there.

Maryam refuses to be shifted to Sihala rest house: sources

Maryam has told the authorities that she would prefer to stay at the Adiala Jail with his husband and father

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Moreover, Maryam's husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, was sentenced to one year in prison.

The trial and references

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017 after NAB filed the Avenfield, Al Azizia and Flagship references.

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Moreover, Maryam's husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, was sentenced to one year in prison.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court. 

More From Election :

ECP issues notices to three more politicians over use of foul language

ECP issues notices to three more politicians over use of foul language

 Updated 2 days ago
Imran displeased with Fawad Chaudhry over poor PTI show in Jhelum: sources

Imran displeased with Fawad Chaudhry over poor PTI show in Jhelum: sources

 Updated 2 days ago
COAS directs army to 'assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate'

COAS directs army to 'assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate'

 Updated 2 days ago
Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

 Updated 2 days ago
Imran Khan promises to consult traders on policy if voted to power

Imran Khan promises to consult traders on policy if voted to power

 Updated 2 days ago
Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

 Updated 2 days ago
Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Updated 3 days ago
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

 Updated 3 days ago
SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

Updated 3 days ago
'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

 Updated 3 days ago
PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

Updated 3 days ago
MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

 Updated 3 days ago
Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

 Updated 3 days ago
Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

 Updated 3 days ago
Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM