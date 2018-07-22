Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Water pipeline bursts near Karachi's Punjab Chowrangi, floods underpass

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jul 22, 2018

KARACHI: A water supply pipeline burst Saturday night in an underpass here near the city's Punjab Chowrangi area, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

Said to be for drinking use, the water from the 18-inch pipeline spilt out from the inner-topside of the underpass and flooded the tarmac. Nevertheless, traffic over the underpass continued in the flow and was not impacted.

Traffic was consequently halted from driving into the underpass.

Despite water leaking out of the pipeline for hours, no representative or officer of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) had turned up to review or fix the problem.

