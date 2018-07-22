Can't connect right now! retry
31 mountaineers, including two Pakistanis, summit K2

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jul 22, 2018

Climbers at base camp. Photo courtesy: Chhang Dawa Sherpa

Thirty-one mountaineers have ascended K2, the world’s second highest and most dangerous peak.

According to sources on the base camp, two Pakistanis, including Muhammad Ali Sadpara, are among the team of mountaineers.

The team includes mountaineers from China, Japan, Ireland, Mexico, Switzerland and Nepal among other countries, the sources said.

“The team started the ascent from Camp 4 and will start descending tonight,” the sources said.

According to Thaneswar Guragai, Manager at Seven Summit Treks, at least 24 climbers from the Seven Summit Treks/14 Peak Expedition successfully climbed the mountain via the Abruzzi Ridge, The Hindu reported.

Mingma Gyabu Sherpa, Chhiji Norbu Sherpa, Dawa Gyaljen Sherpa, Lhakpa Temba Sherpa, Krishna Thapa Magar, Pemba Thinduk Sherpa, Ngima Thenduk Sherpa, Ngima Dorchi Sherpa, Dawa Sangay Sherpa, Lhakpa Nuru Sherpa, Pastemba Sherpa, Mingma Tenjen Sherpa and Furba Ongdi Sherpa among other foreign climbers from SST expedition made it to the top of K2, Guragai quoted expedition leader Chhang Dawa Sherpa as saying from the high camp.

According to him, Jianjonh Li (China), Noel Hanna (Ireland), Gangaamaa Badamgarav (Mongolia), Sophie Lavaud (Switzerland), Muhammad Ali Sadpara (Pakistan), Viridiana Alvarez Chavez (Mexico), Yoshiharu Nakamura (Japan), Paul Hegge (Belgium), Changjuan He (China), Intesh (Pakistan) and Naoko Watanabe (Japan) also climbed the mountain.

K2 is the world's second highest peak and looms over the Karakoram range on the China-Pakistan border.

Also known as the “Savage Mountain”, it is often deemed a more challenging climb than the highest peak, Mount Everest.

It was first summited in 1954. Since then, just 306 people have made it to the top, while 80 have died trying, according to the 8000ers website.

Nestled between the western end of the Himalayas, the Hindu Kush mountains and the Karakoram range, Gilgit-Baltistan has 18 of the world's 50 highest peaks.

