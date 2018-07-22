Not under anyone's pressure, clarifies CJP

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar affirmed on Sunday that the judiciary is working independently and free from any pressure.



He made the remarks while hearing a case in the Supreme Court's Karachi Registry.

In his remarks, Chief Justice Nisar observed, "I read about the remarks of a judge in Islamabad and was deeply saddened".

"As the head of the judiciary, I assure that we are not under anyone's pressure," he said, adding that, "I strictly clarify that we are working freely and not under anyone's pressure".

In an address to the Rawalpindi Bar Association on Saturday, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court had claimed that certain quarters were interfering in the working of the higher judiciary.

"I was told that if I pass judgments on their directives then the references against me will be withdrawn," he said, adding that, "I was also assured that I will be made the chief justice of Pakistan in September and not even November".

Justice Siddiqui further lamented, "Today, even the independent media has cowed down."



'We mean business when it comes to human rights'

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar assured on Sunday that the Supreme Court is at the forefront of protecting the fundamental rights of all citizens.



"We mean business when it comes to human rights," he said while addressing a ceremony after inaugurating a water filtration plant in Karachi.

Speaking about the water crisis, the CJP stressed, "Water is extremely important and we have to conserve it."

The top judge recalled that during his recent visit to Gilgit, locals informed him that they were extremely happy to hear of the construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam.



Further, the chief justice urged, "I have no personal agenda. We have to work for the welfare of our future generations."

Shifting focus to Karachi, the chief justice said, "I was happy to see the roads today and there has been noticeable change in the city over the last six months." "Karachi is much cleaner today," he remarked.

The chief justice resumed hearing cases at the Karachi registry today after being on leave.

From next week, the chief justice will hear public interest cases at the Lahore registry.