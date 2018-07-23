Power Division to ensure uninterrupted electricity on election day

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division will ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity on the day of the elections, it said in a press release on Monday.



The division has set up two special control rooms, one in Islamabad and the other in Lahore, to ensure uninterrupted power supply on July 25 until at least the process of vote counting is completed, the press release stated.

The control room in Islamabad is headed by Additional Secretary Waseem Mukhtar, while the control room set up at WAPDA House Lahore is under the supervision of Additional Secretary Dr Amir Ahmed.

All power supply companies have already established special control rooms at their respective headquarters to ensure uninterrupted electricity on the polls day, the release added.

Electoral preparations

Polling is expected to begin on July 25 at 8am and conclude without any break at 6pm. The timings for the polls was revised by the Election Commission of Pakistan last month in order to ensure maximum turnout amid the summer heat.

As many as 12,570 candidates are contesting for a total 849 seats of national and provincial assemblies in the general election.

Out of the total 85,307 polling stations across the country, 20,831 stations have been declared sensitive.

As many as 1.6 million electoral staff are to be on duty on the election day, the ECP said.

449,465 policemen will be deployed on July 25, out of which 202,100 will be posted in Punjab and Islamabad while 100,500 policemen will be stationed in Sindh. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 87,269 policemen will be on duty.

There will also be 300,071 army personnel deployed across the country.